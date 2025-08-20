When and where to watch Google Pixel 10 series launch live-stream and what to expect? All you need to know

Google's Made by Google event on August 20 will showcase the Pixel 10 lineup and other products like the Pixel Watch 4. The Pixel 10 is expected to feature advanced displays and the new Tensor chip, with live streaming available for global audiences.

Aman Gupta
Published20 Aug 2025, 09:22 PM IST
Pixel 10 series will launch during a live-stream starting 10:30 PM IST
Google’s biggest hardware launch of the year is all set to commence shortly, unveiling the company’s new Pixel 10 series. At this year’s Made by Google event, the tech giant is expected to showcase four new Pixel models — the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold.

All the new Pixel devices are likely to be powered by Google’s new Tensor G5 chipset, but the real showstopper is expected to be the AI features that the company unveils for its Pixel lineup.

Ahead of the launch, we already have plenty of leaks and rumours about what to expect from the new Pixel range.

When and where to watch the Pixel 10 series launch

The Pixel 10 will launch globally at an event in New York City, US, on 20 August at 10:30 PM (India time). Google has also confirmed a special event exclusively for India on 21 August.

The Made by Google event will be live-streamed via the company’s YouTube channel in English. Google will also stream the event in German, Spanish, and American Sign Language.

We have embedded a direct streaming link below to save you the hassle of navigating to Google’s official channel.

A new ad ahead of the event has revealed that we could see celebrity appearances including Jimmy Fallon, Steph Curry, Lando Norris, and the Jonas Brothers.

 

What to expect from Made by Google event?

The Pixel 10 is likely to come with a 6.3-inch Full HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection, along with 3,000 nits of peak brightness.

The Pixel 10 Pro is also expected to come with a 6.3-inch display, but with LTPO AMOLED technology and 2,250 nits of brightness in High Brightness Mode (HBM). Meanwhile, the Pixel 10 Pro XL could feature a 6.8-inch LTPO OLED display with the same 2,250 nits HBM.

The Pixel 10 Pro Fold, on the other hand, could ship with a 6.4-inch LTPO OLED cover display and an 8-inch LTPO OLED main display.

Apart from shipping with the new Tensor chip, the Google Pixel lineup is also expected to come with enhancements in battery life, camera, and software. In fact, the new Pixel 10 lineup should run on Android 16 out of the box.

Other than the Pixel 10 lineup, Google is also expected to debut the new Pixel Watch 4 and Pixel Buds 2a at the same event.

