When cell service is down, you can send iPhone texts via satellite
Joanna Stern , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 09 Oct 2024, 09:26 AM IST
SummaryHurricane Milton could disrupt phone and Wi-Fi networks. How to stay connected.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
In Florida? Update your iPhone to iOS 18 right now.
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less