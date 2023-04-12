When ChatGPT tried to solve JEE Advanced exam - Here's what happened

The Joint Entrance Examination is a gateway for students to study in premium institutes such as IITs and NITs. Reports mentioned that ChatGPT received a negative score in JEE Advanced exam. The AI-based application could only solve 11 questions in both the papers of JEE Advanced. Besides, in the medical entrance exam NEET, ChatGPT score 45% marks. In the highly competitive National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), where candidates must answer a minimum of 180 questions out of 200. However, the ChatGPT attempted all 200 questions, its performance results stood at 359 out of 800. ChatGPT outperformed in the biology section, it added.

