When ChatGPT tried to solve JEE Advanced exam - Here's what happened

When ChatGPT tried to solve JEE Advanced exam - Here's what happened2 min read . 08:18 AM IST
- ChatGPT has performed well in the US. The Artificial Intelligence tool has cleared several exams in the US
After failing to clear India's civil service examination, OpenAI's chatbot ChatGPT has failed in another competitive exam.
After failing to clear India's civil service examination, OpenAI's chatbot ChatGPT has failed in another competitive exam.
According to reports, the ChatGPT has also failed in clearing India's top engineering exam-JEE Advanced.
According to reports, the ChatGPT has also failed in clearing India's top engineering exam-JEE Advanced.
The Joint Entrance Examination is a gateway for students to study in premium institutes such as IITs and NITs. Reports mentioned that ChatGPT received a negative score in JEE Advanced exam. The AI-based application could only solve 11 questions in both the papers of JEE Advanced. Besides, in the medical entrance exam NEET, ChatGPT score 45% marks. In the highly competitive National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), where candidates must answer a minimum of 180 questions out of 200. However, the ChatGPT attempted all 200 questions, its performance results stood at 359 out of 800. ChatGPT outperformed in the biology section, it added.
The Joint Entrance Examination is a gateway for students to study in premium institutes such as IITs and NITs. Reports mentioned that ChatGPT received a negative score in JEE Advanced exam. The AI-based application could only solve 11 questions in both the papers of JEE Advanced. Besides, in the medical entrance exam NEET, ChatGPT score 45% marks. In the highly competitive National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), where candidates must answer a minimum of 180 questions out of 200. However, the ChatGPT attempted all 200 questions, its performance results stood at 359 out of 800. ChatGPT outperformed in the biology section, it added.
ChatGPT also stood average in the CLAT exam. The AI tool solved only 50.83% of questions correctly in the CLAT UG exam. In reasoning and quantitative question, the ChatGPT failed but scored the highest marks in English and Current Affairs. The tool faced difficulty with concept-based questions.
ChatGPT also stood average in the CLAT exam. The AI tool solved only 50.83% of questions correctly in the CLAT UG exam. In reasoning and quantitative question, the ChatGPT failed but scored the highest marks in English and Current Affairs. The tool faced difficulty with concept-based questions.
ChatGPT performed remarkably well in the Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG Exam). In the Business Studies paper, it scored 66.4%, answering 36 questions correctly.
ChatGPT performed remarkably well in the Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG Exam). In the Business Studies paper, it scored 66.4%, answering 36 questions correctly.
Launched in November 2022, ChatGPT has performed well in the US. The Artificial Intelligence tool has cleared several exams in the US including the US Medical Licensing Exam (USMLE) and other MBA exams. It also managed to clear Google Coding Interviews for Level 3 Engineers.
Launched in November 2022, ChatGPT has performed well in the US. The Artificial Intelligence tool has cleared several exams in the US including the US Medical Licensing Exam (USMLE) and other MBA exams. It also managed to clear Google Coding Interviews for Level 3 Engineers.
Meanwhile, scientists have claimed that artificial intelligence will overtake humans soon. ChatGPT can take enormous quantities of data, analyze it, and then generate content based on the GPT-4 language processing paradigm.
Meanwhile, scientists have claimed that artificial intelligence will overtake humans soon. ChatGPT can take enormous quantities of data, analyze it, and then generate content based on the GPT-4 language processing paradigm.
It can evaluate massive quantities of text to provide users with information on a certain data point. Recently, ChatGPT helped properly identify a dog's ailment and saved his life, leaving veterinarians surprised.
It can evaluate massive quantities of text to provide users with information on a certain data point. Recently, ChatGPT helped properly identify a dog's ailment and saved his life, leaving veterinarians surprised.