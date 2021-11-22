When humanlike chatbots work for consumers—and when they don’t

If companies wish to continue using humanized chatbots in all contexts due to brand consistency considerations, they should play down the bot’s capabilities at the beginning of the chat. By lowering customers’ expectations that the chatbot will be able to perform as well as a human, the company decreases the chance that customers will be disappointed and potentially respond negatively. Some companies are already employing this strategy effectively. For example, Slack’s chatbot introduces itself by saying, “I try to be helpful (But I’m still just a bot. Sorry!)." Other companies aren’t as intuitive and describe their chatbots as “geniuses" or as having high IQs. In these instances, the companies are just setting their chatbots up for failure, and their most unsatisfied, angry customers for disappointment.