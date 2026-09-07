When is iOS 27 coming out? Expected release date, beta updates, compatible iPhones

Apple is preparing to roll out iOS 27 to compatible iPhones, with the major software update bringing a new Siri AI experience, expanded Apple Intelligence features and several changes across core iPhone apps. The update was announced at WWDC 2026 and has been in beta testing since June.

The final version is expected to be available in September, after Apple's annual iPhone launch. While Apple has said iOS 27 will be added to its lineup this fall, the company has not yet announced a public release date.

When is iOS 27 release date? This fall, Apple announced the release of iOS 27. The company's iPhone launch is on 9 September, while the software update is likely to come shortly thereafter.

In the past, Apple has released its new versions on the 14th of each month, so if it sticks to this pattern, iOS 27 may come on 14 September. The final version will be available on compatible iPhones in Settings > General > Software Update.

What is latest update on iOS 27 beta? Apple released the 27 developer beta 8 on 31 August. This is one of the last steps in beta testing, where potential bugs are now the focus, along with performance enhancements and getting the software ready for public release.

Earlier, Apple had also said it would release a public beta via its Apple Beta Software Program. Users interested in testing new features before the stable release may join the programme, but beta software may contain bugs.

What are biggest iOS 27 features? The most significant improvement is Siri AI. The enhanced assistant can understand context, recognize what's on the screen, and use web knowledge to provide more helpful answers, Apple says. It may also perform actions across apps.

In addition, Apple Intelligence is rolling out to apps such as Photos, Safari, Messages, Mail and Shortcuts. Photos receives new AI-powered editing features, and Apple introduces new parental controls and more safety features.

Which Apple iPhones will get iOS 27? A wide variety of iPhones will be compatible with iOS 27. The newest Apple Intelligence and Siri AI capabilities will need newer devices.

According to Apple, Apple Intelligence in iOS 27 can be used on the iPhone 16 models and later, including the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

The iOS 27 timeline at a glance: