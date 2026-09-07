When is iOS 27 coming out? Expected release date, beta updates, compatible iPhones

iOS 27 release date: Apple is expected to roll out the latest software update to compatible iPhones in September, following its 9 September event. The developer beta is already in testing, and the final release focuses on stability, performance and Siri AI enhancements.

Pragya Singha Roy
Updated7 Sep 2026, 01:50 PM IST
Add Mint as a preferred source on Google
Apple is expected to roll out iOS 27 to compatible iPhones in September.
Apple is expected to roll out iOS 27 to compatible iPhones in September.(AI generated image for representational purposes only)

Apple is preparing to roll out iOS 27 to compatible iPhones, with the major software update bringing a new Siri AI experience, expanded Apple Intelligence features and several changes across core iPhone apps. The update was announced at WWDC 2026 and has been in beta testing since June.

The final version is expected to be available in September, after Apple's annual iPhone launch. While Apple has said iOS 27 will be added to its lineup this fall, the company has not yet announced a public release date.

When is iOS 27 release date?

This fall, Apple announced the release of iOS 27. The company's iPhone launch is on 9 September, while the software update is likely to come shortly thereafter.

In the past, Apple has released its new versions on the 14th of each month, so if it sticks to this pattern, iOS 27 may come on 14 September. The final version will be available on compatible iPhones in Settings > General > Software Update.

Also Read | iPhone 17 Pro discounts hit £150 off before iPhone 18 launch: Here's where

What is latest update on iOS 27 beta?

Apple released the 27 developer beta 8 on 31 August. This is one of the last steps in beta testing, where potential bugs are now the focus, along with performance enhancements and getting the software ready for public release.

Earlier, Apple had also said it would release a public beta via its Apple Beta Software Program. Users interested in testing new features before the stable release may join the programme, but beta software may contain bugs.

Also Read | Apple iPhone Pro Max release date: Check India, Dubai, US launch dates, price

What are biggest iOS 27 features?

The most significant improvement is Siri AI. The enhanced assistant can understand context, recognize what's on the screen, and use web knowledge to provide more helpful answers, Apple says. It may also perform actions across apps.

In addition, Apple Intelligence is rolling out to apps such as Photos, Safari, Messages, Mail and Shortcuts. Photos receives new AI-powered editing features, and Apple introduces new parental controls and more safety features.

Also Read | iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max and Foldable: All leaks ahead of September 9 launch

Which Apple iPhones will get iOS 27?

A wide variety of iPhones will be compatible with iOS 27. The newest Apple Intelligence and Siri AI capabilities will need newer devices.

According to Apple, Apple Intelligence in iOS 27 can be used on the iPhone 16 models and later, including the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

The iOS 27 timeline at a glance:

  • 8 June: iOS 27 announced at WWDC 2026, and the first developer beta released
  • 13 July: Public beta rollout
  • 31 August: iOS 27 beta 8 released
  • 9 September: New iPhone launch event
  • 14 September: Expected iOS 27 general release

Apple hasn't officially announced the release date, so users should wait for the official announcement before treating 14 September as confirmed.

About the Author

Pragya Singha Roy

Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.

Apple Iphone
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.

HomeTechnologyNewsWhen is iOS 27 coming out? Expected release date, beta updates, compatible iPhones
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.