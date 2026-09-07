Subscribe

When is iOS 27 coming out? Expected release date, beta updates, compatible iPhones

iOS 27 release date: Apple is expected to roll out the latest software update to compatible iPhones in September, following its 9 September event. The developer beta is already in testing, and the final release focuses on stability, performance and Siri AI enhancements.

Pragya Singha Roy
Updated7 Sep 2026, 01:50 PM IST
Advertisement
Apple is expected to roll out iOS 27 to compatible iPhones in September.
Apple is expected to roll out iOS 27 to compatible iPhones in September.(AI generated image for representational purposes only)
AI Quick Read

Apple is preparing to roll out iOS 27 to compatible iPhones, with the major software update bringing a new Siri AI experience, expanded Apple Intelligence features and several changes across core iPhone apps. The update was announced at WWDC 2026 and has been in beta testing since June.

Advertisement

The final version is expected to be available in September, after Apple's annual iPhone launch. While Apple has said iOS 27 will be added to its lineup this fall, the company has not yet announced a public release date.

When is iOS 27 release date?

This fall, Apple announced the release of iOS 27. The company's iPhone launch is on 9 September, while the software update is likely to come shortly thereafter.

In the past, Apple has released its new versions on the 14th of each month, so if it sticks to this pattern, iOS 27 may come on 14 September. The final version will be available on compatible iPhones in Settings > General > Software Update.

Also Read | iPhone 17 Pro discounts hit £150 off before iPhone 18 launch: Here's where

What is latest update on iOS 27 beta?

Apple released the 27 developer beta 8 on 31 August. This is one of the last steps in beta testing, where potential bugs are now the focus, along with performance enhancements and getting the software ready for public release.

Advertisement

Earlier, Apple had also said it would release a public beta via its Apple Beta Software Program. Users interested in testing new features before the stable release may join the programme, but beta software may contain bugs.

Also Read | Apple iPhone Pro Max release date: Check India, Dubai, US launch dates, price

What are biggest iOS 27 features?

The most significant improvement is Siri AI. The enhanced assistant can understand context, recognize what's on the screen, and use web knowledge to provide more helpful answers, Apple says. It may also perform actions across apps.

In addition, Apple Intelligence is rolling out to apps such as Photos, Safari, Messages, Mail and Shortcuts. Photos receives new AI-powered editing features, and Apple introduces new parental controls and more safety features.

Also Read | iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max and Foldable: All leaks ahead of September 9 launch

Which Apple iPhones will get iOS 27?

A wide variety of iPhones will be compatible with iOS 27. The newest Apple Intelligence and Siri AI capabilities will need newer devices.

Advertisement

According to Apple, Apple Intelligence in iOS 27 can be used on the iPhone 16 models and later, including the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

The iOS 27 timeline at a glance:

  • 8 June: iOS 27 announced at WWDC 2026, and the first developer beta released
  • 13 July: Public beta rollout
  • 31 August: iOS 27 beta 8 released
  • 9 September: New iPhone launch event
  • 14 September: Expected iOS 27 general release

Apple hasn't officially announced the release date, so users should wait for the official announcement before treating 14 September as confirmed.

About the Author

Pragya Singha Roy

Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More

Apple Iphone
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
HomeTechnologyNewsWhen is iOS 27 coming out? Expected release date, beta updates, compatible iPhones
Advertisement
Read Next Story