Twitter founder Jack Dorsey has quit his Instagram account after being inactive on the social media platform for years. Dorsey had also criticized the company's latest social media app, Threads for privacy concerns while calling it a ‘Twitter clone’.

“Deleted my Instagram account after 12 years. was one of the first 10 accounts I believe, and one of the first angel investors. who will they give the @jack handle to?" Dorsey wrote on X (formerly Twitter)

On being asked if he has a Facebook account, Dorsey said, “No. Or WhatsApp clear eyes, meta free, can’t lose"

The Twitter founder refused to give an answer as to why he left Instagram. In reply to a user's question, Dorsey said, “All the reasons are too meta to be interesting"

Meanwhile, in a separate post on the decentralized social media app Nostr (as quoted by TechCrunch) Dorsey noted that he was probably one of the first 10 users of Instagram when the co-founder Kevin Systrom was an intern at Odeo.

He wrote “ I deleted my instagram account. Don't know why it took me so long. I think I was in the first 10 accounts on the platform, and one of the first angel investors. Kevin was our intern at Odeo. When they sold to FB I stopped using it. Will be interesting to see what happens with the @name."

In an interesting development, Twitter owner Elon Musk replied to Dorsey's post on X with a fire emoji. The TechCrunch report notes that Dorsey has had a mixed relationship with Twitter. On the one hand, he still holds some of his stake in Twitter while he has supported other Twitter rivals like Bluesky and Nostr.

However, Dorsey's decision to quit Meta's Instagram takes on new significance as tensions between Twitter/X and Meta have risen recently. Meta released its Twitter rival, called Threads, on 5 July in a bid to win over users who were frustrated with some of the changes Elon Musk was making to X.

After the launch, Musk had threatened to sue Mark Zuckerberg in a letter sent using his lawyer Alex Spiro. Musk has accused Meta of engaging in “systematic, willful, and unlawful misappropriation of Twitter’s trade secrets and other intellectual property.

Notably, Dorsey had also taken a swipe at Meta's latest social media app in a post on X. He wrote "All your Threads belong to us [sic]" along with a screenshot of the Threads app screen on his iPhone which shows that the app needs at least 14 permissions to run.