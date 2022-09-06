When to use a VPN—and when it won’t protect your data

To use a VPN, you just download an app and fire it up. The app creates a private channel over the open web. It encrypts your data, turning it into an incoherent string of code, and routes it through the VPN provider’s own servers. The process associates your web surfing with the VPN server’s IP address, masking your online activity from your ISP. Websites and apps might think you’re logging on far from your actual location, and they shouldn’t be able to see what you’re doing when the VPN is activated.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}