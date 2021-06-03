If you received an in-app message stating your account is “Temporarily banned" this means that you're likely using an unsupported version of WhatsApp instead of the official WhatsApp app. If you don't switch to the official app after being temporarily banned, your account might be permanently banned from using WhatsApp.

Unsupported apps, such as WhatsApp Plus, GB WhatsApp, or apps that claim to move your WhatsApp chats between phones, are altered versions of WhatsApp. These unofficial apps are developed by third parties and violate WhatsApp's Terms of Service. The Facebook-owned messaging platform has clearly mentioned that it doesn't support these third-party apps because WhatsApp can't validate the security practices.

How to switch to the official WhatsApp app

What happens to those who are currently using these third-party applications? You might need to back up your chat history before moving to the official WhatsApp app. The name of the unsupported app you're using determines whether you need to transfer your chat history. Locate the name of the app by tapping More Options > Settings > Help > App info. Follow the steps below based on the name of the app: WhatsApp Plus or GB WhatsApp.

If you're using an app other than WhatsApp Plus or GB WhatsApp, WhatsApp recommends saving your chat history before downloading the official WhatsApp app.

GB WhatsApp

WhatsApp has mentioned these steps in their FAQ section but they don't guarantee this will be a successful chat history transfer because WhatsApp doesn't support unofficial apps.

In GB WhatsApp, tap More options > Chats > Back up chats.

Go to Phone Settings > tap Storage > Files.

Find the folder GB WhatsApp and tap and hold to select it.

In the upper right corner tap More > Rename and rename the folder to “WhatsApp".

Navigate to the Play Store and download the official WhatsApp app from Play Store.

In WhatsApp, verify your phone number. Then on the Backup found screen, tap Restore > Next.

WhatsApp should load with your existing chats.

WhatsApp Plus

If your chat history was previously saved, it should automatically transfer to the official WhatsApp app. In order to get the official app up and running, download it from Play Store and verify your phone number.

