When will YouTube Recap launch in India? Here’s what the company says

YouTube has finally released its first ever YouTube Recap, allowing users to get a summary of their viewing habits throughout the year. The feature, however, is not yet available in India but Google says it will be available to users later in the week.

The new YouTube Recap is different from YouTube Music Recap, which focuses on the music listening habits of users. Meanwhile, rival Spotify is also about to drop its Spotify Wrapped for the year, which gives users a personalised recap of their music, podcasts and audiobooks listening habits throughout the year.

What is YouTube Recap? The streaming giant says YouTube Recap highlights the unique interests, deep dives and moments that users explored throughout the year. They will be given a set of up to 12 different cards, which spotlight their top channels and interests, the evolution of their viewing habits and which personality type they fall into based on the videos they loved in the year.

“Recap was made for you, by you. This is reflected throughout the creation of this feature, with nine rounds of feedback and over 50 different concept testings before we landed on what you see today,” YouTube said in a blogpost.

“After digging into how we all watch YouTube, we did not just see data, we saw personalities, from the Adventurer or Skill Builder to the Creative Spirit, and so many more,” the company added.

The streaming giant says that the most common personalities during the YouTube Recap were the Sunshiner, the Wonder Seeker and the Connector. Meanwhile, the Philosopher and the Dreamer ended up being the most elusive and rare personas.

YouTube personas

In case you are a music nut, YouTube says you should be able to see your Top Artists and Songs of the year as part of the Recap, with the option to see your top genres, podcasts and a snapshot of your international music listening on the YouTube Music app.

How to see YouTube Recap After the YouTube Recap has been rolled out in your country, open the YouTube website or app.

Make sure you are signed in to your YouTube account.

Head over to the You tab at the bottom of the mobile app.

You should now see a banner that reads “Your Recap is here”, tap on it to see your recap for the year.