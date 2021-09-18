Where Apple sees the future of streaming

This is a mistake. Scientists disagree about whether high-resolution streaming makes a perceptible difference to the human ear. But it’s hard to find a classical fan who believes it doesn’t. And it is niche, high-end classical music buyers who drive new standards in music reproduction. RCA Victor’s “Living Stereo" orchestral recordings began to push stereo into the mainstream in the 1950s. Pop took a long time to catch up: the Rolling Stones were still recording mainly for mono as late as the “Beggar’s Banquet" album in 1968. CDs were designed for classical music – Sony and Philips agreed that they should by 74, not 60 minutes long so that they could accommodate the entire length of Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony.