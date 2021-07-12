Where do India’s tech regulations stand at present?

A draft of the PDP Bill was seen in 2019. A Data Protection Authority will be formed and will take steps to protect the interest of individuals in India, according to the draft. But the bill has been criticized for possibly bestowing too much power on government agencies, which could be misused. Newly appointed minister of state Rajeev Chandrasekhar had said in December that the bill won’t be cleared in its current form. On the other hand, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said the government will take a “calibrated" approach to crypto, though fears remain that the upcoming bill might ban crypto trading in India.