Where is Santa Claus? Google and NORAD will help you find the answer
Christmas enthusiasts can track Santa's location and upcoming trips through the NORAD Santa Tracker app or Google's Santa Tracker website.
Christmas is here and adults and children alike await the arrival of Santa Claus on Christmas Eve when he brings gifts and comes through the chimney into their homes. The well-known image of Santa Claus represents the essence of generosity and compassion.
