Where is Santa Claus? Google and NORAD will help you find the answer

Christmas is here and adults and children alike await the arrival of Santa Claus on Christmas Eve when he brings gifts and comes through the chimney into their homes. The well-known image of Santa Claus represents the essence of generosity and compassion. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Christmas is a time of great religious significance for Christians around the world because it marks the incarnation of Jesus, who represents God's love and salvation. Christmas has gone beyond religious observance to become a cultural phenomenon characterised by happiness, giving and generosity. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

What is NORAD? NORAD is a bi-national U.S.-Canadian military organisation responsible for aerospace warning, aerospace control and maritime warning for the defence of North America. The agency helps ensure the air sovereignty of North America by providing warning of imminent missile and air attack.

The military organisation has a 65-year history of tracking Santa using satellite systems, high-powered radar and fighter jets. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In an FAQ on its official website, NORAD claims to be the only organisation in the world with the tools and qualifications to track Santa. The post reads, “While the tradition of tracking Santa began purely by accident, NORAD continues to track Santa. We're the only organization that has the technology, the qualifications, and the people to do it. And, we love it!"

How to track Santa Claus? Christmas enthusiasts can check out Santa's latest location, upcoming trips and more by downloading the NORAD Santa Tracker app on their Android or iOS device or by visiting the official NORAD website at https://www.noradsanta.org/en/%20noradhq.

Google has been running the Santa Tracker for about 20 years, allowing users to see Santa's live location, the estimated time it will take Santa to reach a specific location, view photos of places Santa has visited, and more. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Users can take advantage of Google's Santa Tracker by visiting the official website at https://santatracker.google.com/.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!