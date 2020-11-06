Where WhatsApp Pay fits into India’s growing digital payments space

Payments are now possible even without a smartphone using USSD 2.0, the UPI and digital payments story in India can only go further upwards. Facebook has long been eager to ride the gravy train of marrying its phenomenal distribution of WhatsApp to local retail and payments. It’s investments in Jio at the start of the year were one step towards the goal. With WhatsApp payments going live, it is one step closer. The UPI is a success story of Indian innovation aided by foreign capital. However, not without the regulator and the NPCI having its say. In an announcement that preceded the nod to WhatsApp payments, the NPCI declared that it will be enforcing a 30% cap of total volumes of payments for all Third Party App Providers (TPAPs). The two players dominating the UPI transaction volumes are both TPAPs: Google Pay and PhonePe, and the move will affect both of them. Unscathed however, will be the banks that have their own UPI infrastructure including Paytm and Jio, both of which have secured payments bank licenses. While WhatsApp is currently limited to 20 million users, it will be interesting how it scales, and how its parent’s partnership with Jio will shape up.