Where will the next big tech breakthrough happen? Pentagon or Silicon Valley

CB: Yes, in time human beings will need to rely more on intelligent machines to help them understand, decide and act in warfare. And no one should be under any illusion that the highly manual ways we do this now are optimal. Look at the recent drone strike in Afghanistan that killed 10 civilians. There were a lot of humans in a lot of loops throughout the entirety of that strike, and we still made a mistake because humans are imperfect. Let’s not lionize the situation that we have today. The real question to me is what can machines do to enable human beings to work better, to work more effectively, to make better decisions? If AI-enabled systems and autonomous systems can improve those processes, if they can help people minimize mistakes and reduce the risk to civilians and our own forces, that is a morally good thing. Still, accountability is going to have to lie with a human being.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}