Subscribe

Who is Daniel Gross? Tech veteran who joins Meta as Zuckerberg deepens AI talent hunt

Daniel Gross, former CEO of Safe Superintelligence Inc., has joined Meta Platforms’ superintelligence lab, enhancing its AI talent pool. His departure follows a restructuring at SSI, with co-founder Ilya Sutskever stepping in as CEO. 

Written By Govind Choudhary
Updated4 Jul 2025, 10:02 PM IST
Advertisement
Daniel Gross, the former chief executive and co-founder of Safe Superintelligence Inc. (SSI), has joined Meta Platforms’ newly formed superintelligence lab, marking another significant move in the ongoing AI talent war.
Daniel Gross, the former chief executive and co-founder of Safe Superintelligence Inc. (SSI), has joined Meta Platforms’ newly formed superintelligence lab, marking another significant move in the ongoing AI talent war.(REUTERS)

Daniel Gross, the former chief executive and co-founder of Safe Superintelligence Inc. (SSI), has joined Meta Platforms’ newly formed superintelligence lab, marking another significant move in the ongoing AI talent war.

Advertisement

Gross is set to work on artificial intelligence products under Meta’s superintelligence unit, his spokesperson Lulu Meservey confirmed. The development follows Meta’s recent restructuring of its AI division and a flurry of high-profile hires aimed at pushing the boundaries of artificial general intelligence (AGI), AI systems capable of human-level or superior cognition.

You may be interested in

17% OFF

Meta Quest 3 512GB - Breakthrough Mixed Reality - Powerful Performance — Asgard’s Wrath 2 and Meta Quest + Bundle

  • Meta Quest 3 512GB - Breakthrough Mixed Reality - Powerful Performance — Asgard’s Wrath 2 and Meta Quest + Bundle

₹53630

₹64999

Get This

33% OFF

Meta Quest 3S 256GB – Dive into Mixed Reality – Unreal Experiences – All-in-one Headset

  • Meta Quest 3S 256GB – Dive into Mixed Reality – Unreal Experiences – All-in-one Headset

₹39990

₹59990

Get This

14% OFF

SAQICO VR Silicone Face Pad Cover for Oculus/Meta Quest 3S Headset,Accessories for Oculus Quest 3, VR Face Pillow Pad Mask for Meta Quest 3S Headset Face Pad

  • SAQICO VR Silicone Face Pad Cover for Oculus/Meta Quest 3S Headset
  • Accessories for Oculus Quest 3
  • VR Face Pillow Pad Mask for Meta Quest 3S Headset Face Pad

₹599

₹699

Get This

20% OFF

New World Head Strap for Oculus/Meta Quest 2 6000mAh Battery Head Strap, Adjustable Elite Head Strap for Quest 2 Replacement Accessories to Extend Playtime and Comfort (No VR Headset Included)

  • New World Head Strap for Oculus/Meta Quest 2 6000mAh Battery Head Strap
  • Adjustable Elite Head Strap for Quest 2 Replacement Accessories to Extend Playtime and Comfort (No VR Headset Included)

₹3999

₹4999

Get This

11% OFF

Meta Quest Pro - 256GB - Advanced Virtual Reality Headset

  • Meta Quest Pro - 256GB - Advanced Virtual Reality Headset

₹79999

₹89990

Get This

11% OFF

Meta Quest 3 128GB Console Virtual Reality

  • Meta Quest 3 128GB Console Virtual Reality

₹57990

₹64990

Get This

13% OFF

Meta Quest 3 512GB - Ultimate Mixed Reality - Includes Batman: Arkham Shadow & 3-Month Meta Quest+ Trial

  • Meta Quest 3 512GB - Ultimate Mixed Reality - Includes Batman: Arkham Shadow & 3-Month Meta Quest+ Trial

₹64990

₹74990

Get This

1% OFF

New World Silicone Face Pad Cover for Meta Quest 3, Soft, Durable, Washable, Lightproof Anti-Leakage Face Pad for Oculus/Meta Quest 3 Accessories, Silicon case For Meta Quest 3

  • New World Silicone Face Pad Cover for Meta Quest 3
  • Soft
  • Durable

₹595

₹599

Get This

76% OFF

Elite Strap for Oculus Quest 2 / Meta Quest 2, Adjustable Head Pad Head Extend Strap Replacement Provides Longer Enhanced Grip, Comfortable Balance and Support Better Headset Comfort VR Accessory v2

  • Elite Strap for Oculus Quest 2 / Meta Quest 2
  • Adjustable Head Pad Head Extend Strap Replacement Provides Longer Enhanced Grip
  • Comfortable Balance and Support Better Headset Comfort VR Accessory v2

₹1690

₹6999

Get This

42% OFF

Battery Head Strap Compatible with Meta Quest 3s, Quest 3 and Meta Quest 2, 22500mWh / 7000mAh, Fast Charging Battery Pack Headstrap Extended Playtime, Adjustable Elite Strap with Padding for Comfort

  • Battery Head Strap Compatible with Meta Quest 3s
  • Quest 3 and Meta Quest 2
  • 22500mWh / 7000mAh

₹2899

₹4999

Get This

Ilya Sutskever, Gross’s co-founder at SSI and the former chief scientist at OpenAI, announced on Friday that Gross had stepped down from his role at the AI startup. Sutskever will now assume the position of CEO at SSI. While Gross refrained from mentioning Meta directly in his farewell post on X, he wrote, “The company’s future is very bright, and I expect miracles to follow.”

Advertisement

Gross’s departure from SSI comes just months after the stealth-mode startup was launched with a focus on building safe and aligned superintelligence. His move to Meta is seen as part of a wider recruitment strategy personally spearheaded by Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg. Reports suggest that Zuckerberg has been actively courting leading AI minds, even inviting prospective hires to his residences in Palo Alto and Lake Tahoe.

Also Read | Who are the 11 AI experts hired by Meta? Fun fact — all are immigrants

Gross is not the only prominent figure to have joined Meta’s superintelligence efforts. Nat Friedman, former GitHub CEO and Gross’s long-time collaborator in venture capital firm NFDG, has also signed on. He now co-leads Meta’s superintelligence initiative alongside former Scale AI chief executive Alexandr Wang.

The Wall Street Journal previously reported that Meta has offered to acquire a minority stake in NFDG’s funds, a venture firm co-founded by Gross and Friedman, potentially deepening the partnership.

Advertisement

Gross’s career spans a variety of roles across Silicon Valley’s tech landscape. He co-founded Cue, an AI-powered search startup that was acquired by Apple in 2013. Following the acquisition, he worked on Apple’s AI and search initiatives until 2017, and later served as a partner at startup accelerator Y Combinator.

(With inputs from Bloomberg)

 
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Business NewsTechnologyNewsWho is Daniel Gross? Tech veteran who joins Meta as Zuckerberg deepens AI talent hunt
Read Next Story