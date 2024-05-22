Who is Nikesh Arora? Indian-origin CEO earning more than Sundar Pichai and Mark Zuckerberg
Nikesh Arora, the CEO of Palo Alto Network, gained fame in the tech world with previous roles at Google and Softbank. His compensation package at Google reached $51 million, and at Softbank, he set a record in Japan with a $135 million first-year compensation.
The list of the highest paid CEOs in the US in 2023 was released by the Wall Street Journal on Tuesday. The Indian-origin CEO of Palo Alto Network, Nikesh Arora, came second on the list with an impressive compensation of $151.43 million. Notably, Nikesh Arora's compensation was much higher than many high-profile tech executives such as Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg's $24.40 million and Google CEO Sundar Pichai's $8.8 million.