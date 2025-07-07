Who is Srinivas Narayanan? The tech leader who says AI will turn coders into CEOs

Srinivas Narayanan of OpenAI highlights the evolving role of software engineers due to AI, urging them to think like business leaders. This shift will empower teams, enhance productivity, and drive innovations across industries, including critical advancements in medical research.

Written By Govind Choudhary
Updated7 Jul 2025, 06:11 PM IST
Artificial Intelligence is progressing at a pace that has left many industries struggling to keep up, and the world of software engineering is no exception. At the heart of this transformation is Srinivas Narayanan, Vice President of Engineering at OpenAI, who believes AI will soon reshape the role of software developers, urging them to adopt the mindset of business leaders rather than traditional coders.
Artificial Intelligence is progressing at a pace that has left many industries struggling to keep up, and the world of software engineering is no exception. At the heart of this transformation is Srinivas Narayanan, Vice President of Engineering at OpenAI, who believes AI will soon reshape the role of software developers, urging them to adopt the mindset of business leaders rather than traditional coders.(LinkedIn: Srinivas Narayanan)

Artificial Intelligence is progressing at a pace that has left many industries struggling to keep up, and the world of software engineering is no exception. At the heart of this transformation is Srinivas Narayanan, Vice President of Engineering at OpenAI, who believes AI will soon reshape the role of software developers, urging them to adopt the mindset of business leaders rather than traditional coders,reported MoneyControl.

Narayanan, who has been instrumental in building some of OpenAI’s most advanced tools which inlcudes Codex, a cloud-based agent capable of autonomously executing complex programming tasks, said at the Sangam 2025, the innovation summit hosted by the IIT Madras Alumini Association, that the future of engineering is about more than just lines of code.

You may be interested in

AI Transformation Blueprint: A Strategic Guide for CEOs and Business Leaders

AI Transformation Blueprint: A Strategic Guide for CEOs and Business Leaders

  • CheckAI Transformation Blueprint: A Strategic Guide for CEOs and Business Leaders
Amazon

₹399

Get This

The CEO who mocked AI (until it made him millions): A Business Novel on Artificial Intelligence, Leadership, and Strategy – An AI Playbook for Business Leaders, Executives, Managers and Entrepreneurs

The CEO who mocked AI (until it made him millions): A Business Novel on Artificial Intelligence, Leadership, and Strategy – An AI Playbook for Business Leaders, Executives, Managers and Entrepreneurs

  • CheckThe CEO who mocked AI (until it made him millions): A Business Novel on Artificial Intelligence
  • CheckLeadership
  • Checkand Strategy – An AI Playbook for Business Leaders
Amazon

₹199

Get This

The CEO who mocked AI (until it made him millions): An AI Playbook Disguised as a Story - A Business Leader’s Guide to AI-Driven Transformation

The CEO who mocked AI (until it made him millions): An AI Playbook Disguised as a Story - A Business Leader’s Guide to AI-Driven Transformation

  • CheckThe CEO who mocked AI (until it made him millions): An AI Playbook Disguised as a Story - A Business Leader’s Guide to AI-Driven Transformation
Amazon

₹399

Get This

AI for CEOS: Know how to make your business succeed in the Age of AI

AI for CEOS: Know how to make your business succeed in the Age of AI

  • CheckAI for CEOS: Know how to make your business succeed in the Age of AI
Amazon

₹242

Get This

Synergizing Leadership: The Impact of a Fractional CMO and CEO Collaboration

Synergizing Leadership: The Impact of a Fractional CMO and CEO Collaboration

  • CheckSynergizing Leadership: The Impact of a Fractional CMO and CEO Collaboration
Amazon

Get This

“It’s about thinking like a boss,” he notes, pointing to a future where the responsibility of engineers shifts from detailed execution to strategic vision.

“AI systems are moving far beyond simply answering questions,” Narayanan explained. As machines begin to take over the technical minutiae, human engineers will be expected to define the direction, focusing on the “what” and the “why” of projects, leaving the “how” increasingly in the hands of intelligent systems.

He emphasised that this transition is not just about automation, but empowerment. “Just the ability to think bigger is going to be incredibly empowering for people,” he said, adding that those who succeed in the evolving landscape will be those who embrace a broader perspective, the kind once reserved for founders and CEOs.

Also Read | OpenAI dismisses reports of large-scale adoption of Google’s AI chips

Narayanan’s vision underscores how AI is poised to amplify the impact of smaller teams. “An organisation should be able to do a lot more with the people that we have,” he said, suggesting that AI can elevate both individuals and businesses by multiplying their effectiveness.

Beyond engineering, Narayanan highlighted how AI is driving breakthroughs in research, from solving complex scientific questions to assisting in critical medical diagnoses. He cited the use of AI in identifying rare genetic disorders as a powerful example of how technology can deliver life-changing results with speed and accuracy.

Despite his optimism, Narayanan acknowledged the challenges of deploying such powerful tools responsibly. “We don’t get everything perfect on the first try, but we learn and iterate rapidly,” he said, noting that trust and transparency remain central to their approach.

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.

Business NewsTechnologyNewsWho is Srinivas Narayanan? The tech leader who says AI will turn coders into CEOs
MoreLess

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.