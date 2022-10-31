Who is Sriram Krishnan who is ‘helping’ Elon Musk with Twitter

Elon Musk – the new Twitter owner has already started changing the microblogging platform. On his first day, he fired top executives and is reportedly eyeing to sack more employees starting November. He is also planning to revamp account verification policies and to expand the character limit of tweets. Obvious to say but there must be a team of people who are helping him decide and execute these decisions. One such name is A16z’s Sriram Krishnan who in a tweet has admitted that he is ‘helping out’ Elon Musk with Twitter temporarily.
“Now that the word is out: I’m helping out @elonmusk with Twitter temporarily with some other great people. I ( and a16z) believe this is a hugely important company and can have great impact on the world and Elon is the person to make it happen", his latest post on Twitter reads.
Sriram Krishnan is a general partner at Andreessen Horowitz aka a16z where he invests in early stage consumer startups. Sriram also serves on the boards of Bitski, Hopin, and Polywork. Prior to joining a16z, Sriram held numerous senior product roles. He also led core consumer teams at Twitter where he was responsible for products including the home timeline, new user experience, search, discovery, and audience growth.
Sriram has also created and oversaw various mobile ad products for both Snap and Facebook, including Snap’s Direct Response ads business and the Facebook Audience Network, one of the largest networks in display advertising.
He has a website of his own where he says that he is ‘interested in the intersection of consumer tech and crypto.’ He also hosts a podcast with his wife where he covers tech and crypto.