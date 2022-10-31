Who is Sriram Krishnan who is ‘helping’ Elon Musk with Twitter

Elon Musk – the new Twitter owner has already started changing the microblogging platform. On his first day, he fired top executives and is reportedly eyeing to sack more employees starting November. He is also planning to revamp account verification policies and to expand the character limit of tweets. Obvious to say but there must be a team of people who are helping him decide and execute these decisions. One such name is A16z’s Sriram Krishnan who in a tweet has admitted that he is ‘helping out’ Elon Musk with Twitter temporarily.

