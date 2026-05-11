Whoop fires back at Google's Fitbit with in-app doctor consultations and deeper medical tracking

Amid rising competition in the wearables segment, WHOOP is adding a new suite of health and AI-driven features. Among the highlights of the update is the addition of on-demand video consultations with licensed clinicians directly inside its app.

The feature is not currently available, and WHOOP says it will make its way to the company's app in the United States this summer. Whoop's new features also come shortly after Fitbit launched its Fitbit Air tracker with a $99.99 price tag and no subscription.

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What is WHOOP's in-app video consultation feature? WHOOP says its new feature will allow clinicians to access months of biometric data collected by the wearable before consultations begin.

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“Unlike traditional healthcare experiences that rely on brief, episodic snapshots, these consultations begin with a comprehensive understanding of the member’s health, powered by months of continuous data and, when available, bloodwork and medical history,” WHOOP said in a release.

The company is also introducing Electronic Health Record (EHR) syncing in partnership with HealthEx to allow members to pull users' medical history, diagnoses, medications, and procedures directly into the app, creating what the company describes as a more connected health profile.

WHOOP says this additional context could help users better understand how medications, medical conditions, or procedures impact recovery and overall performance. It also noted that the new integration will eliminate the need for manual tracking while replacing it with a ‘seamless, secure experience’.

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Whoop new features

“Together, these advancements represent a significant step toward a more connected health ecosystem where performance data and clinical insight work in tandem to inform better outcomes,” WHOOP noted.

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The new live consultation feature will carry an additional cost, but WHOOP hasn't clarified the pricing structure yet.

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“We’re always asking how we can deliver more value to our members, and these upcoming features are some of the most meaningful we’ve ever built, from bringing clinician support directly into the app to advancing our AI coaching to be more personal and actionable than ever,” said Ed Baker, Chief Product Officer at WHOOP.

New AI features coming to WHOOP: WHOOP has also announced a plethora of new AI-powered features coming to the app. Among the big new additions is a feature called “My Memory”, which will act as a ‘centralised place to view, manage, and shape the WHOOP AI’. Users will also be able to add, edit, or delete personal context that WHOOP AI can reference while generating coaching suggestions.

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Another feature that WHOOP announced is called “Proactive Check-Ins” and is designed to deliver personalised recommendations automatically based on user activity and patterns. For example, the AI could suggest prioritising sleep before an important event or modifying training schedules after travel.

WHOOP says it has also redesigned its Journal feature, allowing members to log behaviours, supplements, and lifestyle changes using voice or text. The system will then visualise behaviour trends over time to show exactly how specific habits and supplements affect recovery scores.

“We’re always asking how we can deliver more value to our members, and these upcoming features are some of the most meaningful we’ve ever built, from bringing clinician support directly into the app to advancing our AI coaching to be more personal and actionable than ever,” said Ed Baker, Chief Product Officer at WHOOP.

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