Why an iPhone can survive a drop from a plane, but not from your kitchen counter
Joanna Stern , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 26 Apr 2024, 03:29 PM IST
SummaryWe launched a drone with Apple and Samsung phones 300 feet in the air to test their durability.
Ever since a door plug flew off an Alaska Airlines flight midair in January, the world has awaited an answer to the Big Question:
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less