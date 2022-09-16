Why Apple iPhone 14 buyers must update to iOS 16.0.1

Apple iOS 16.0.1 also fixes issues related to photos appearing soft while zooming in landscape mode on the iPhone 14 Pro Max. It also addresses the authentication problem for Enterprise single sign-on apps.
Apple iPhone 14 is now available for purchase in India. If you are planning to buy the new iPhone or have already pre-ordered one, here’s something you must do. As per a report by TechCrunch, iPhone 14 buyers are advised to update their device to iOS 16.0.1. It is an iPhone 14-only update which comes with a fix for a bug that creates activation and migration issues. Users are advised to apply the update at the time of setting up their phones to avoid facing any issues.
Apple iOS 16.0.1 also fixes issues related to photos appearing soft while zooming in landscape mode on the iPhone 14 Pro Max. It also addresses the authentication problem for Enterprise single sign-on apps. Readers must note that this iPhone 14-only update has to be installed manually. It is not an automatic security update.
Meanwhile, the adoption rate of iOS 16 has surpassed the adoption rate of its predecessor- iOS15. According to Mixpanel, the adoption rate of iOS 16 is 6.74% within 24 hours of the rollout. This is higher when compared to its predecessor iOS 15 which had an adoption rate of 6.48% after a day. Both software updates are no match when compared to iOS 14’s 9.22% adoption rate a day after its release back in 2020.
With iOS 16, iPhone users will get a new ability to customize their lock screen like colour, font and placement of elements. iPhone users can also share a separate iCloud photo library with up to five other people. They can share all their past photos, or use setup tools to contribute specific photos based on start date or people. The software also allows users to customize their phone’s lock screen. Another feature coming with iOS 16 is the ability to edit iMessage. Users can edit a message for up to 15 minutes after sending it. iOS 16 also allows iPhone users to share Tab Groups in Safari with friends. Everyone can add their own tabs and see the Tab Group update instantly as they work together.
