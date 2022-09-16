Why Apple iPhone 14 buyers must update to iOS 16.0.1

With iOS 16, iPhone users will get a new ability to customize their lock screen like colour, font and placement of elements. iPhone users can also share a separate iCloud photo library with up to five other people. They can share all their past photos, or use setup tools to contribute specific photos based on start date or people. The software also allows users to customize their phone’s lock screen. Another feature coming with iOS 16 is the ability to edit iMessage. Users can edit a message for up to 15 minutes after sending it. iOS 16 also allows iPhone users to share Tab Groups in Safari with friends. Everyone can add their own tabs and see the Tab Group update instantly as they work together.