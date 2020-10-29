Why Apple search engine is not such a bad idea

NEW DELHI: With a potential antitrust case by the US Department of Justice looming over Google's search engine domination, Apple is rushing the development of its own search engine, said a Financial Times report citing unnamed sources.

Google pays Apple $10-12 billion every year to be the primary search engine service on Apple's Safari browser for iOS, MacOS, and iPadOS.

Arrangements like these among others have allowed Google to become a giant in the global search engine market. As per Statcounter, it accounted for 92% of all searches as of September 2020. Though Google has invested heavily into improving the search engine and is considered one of the best by many, regulators world over have started to feel the methods used by the company to ensure their product stays the default search engine on Android smartphones and Apple iPhones is throttling growth of other search engine companies and limiting choices for users.

UK's Competition and Markets Authority, in July, had called the arrangement between Google and Apple a barrier to entry and expansion of rival search engines on mobiles.

However, experts feel breaking up with Google search engine may not be very lucrative for Apple in the short term.

"This would be a huge decision by Apple given that Google pays it $10-12 billion a year to be the main search engine provider. Apple will need to give up a fifth of its services revenue. Maybe it will get advertising to compensate, but that won’t be easy. It has stronger privacy policies than Google, which it will need to walk away from to build a really useful, monetizable search engine," said Prasanto K Roy, technology policy consultant.

But the fact that Apple has its own ecosystem of devices might make transition easier.

"If Apple builds in integrated search, there are nearly 1.5 billion Apple devices out there, which is enough to monetise search independently, as with Apple Music," adds Roy.

What also works in Apple's favour is that they already have a solid foundation for a search engine.

Roy points out, Apple doesn’t need to rely on a new website like search.apple.com. It will likely include it in Spotlight, extending its integrated iOS and OS X search tool, the way Windows already does.

Though Apple has yet to make any official announcement on its search engine, several recent developments indicate that an Apple search engine is in works.

For instance, several developers reported an increase in web crawling of their websites by Applebot during the roll out of iOS 14.

Spotted first in 2014, Applebot is a web crawler used by various Apple products including Siri and Spotlight Suggestions. It has been crawling web pages for years now. Crawling is the primary way in which search engines gather information about webpages and allows them to connect to millions of search results in real time.

Further, Apple has been reportedly hiring search engine professionals for quite some time now. In 2018, Apple had hired John Giannandrea, former head of search at Google, to work on Siri.

