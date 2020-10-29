Why Apple search engine is not such a bad idea

Arrangements like these among others have allowed Google to become a giant in the global search engine market. As per Statcounter, it accounted for 92% of all searches as of September 2020. Though Google has invested heavily into improving the search engine and is considered one of the best by many, regulators world over have started to feel the methods used by the company to ensure their product stays the default search engine on Android smartphones and Apple iPhones is throttling growth of other search engine companies and limiting choices for users.