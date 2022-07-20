Why Big Tech & publishers make unhappy allies

Publishers worldwide are dealing with business models facing digital disruption. The bone of contention is two-fold. The first is that tech giants such as Google and Facebook serve content owned by publishers on their newsfeed and pages and directly or indirectly monetise the resulting traffic, while the publisher who incurred the cost of generating that content get little or inadequate share. The second is that big tech has cornered so much of digital advertising (more than 90% of the share in most markets) that they exercise unfair pricing power and other advantages of scale that put publishers at a disadvantage.