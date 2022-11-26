Why Black Friday shoppers aren’t finding door-buster deals this year

Many retailers started dangling big discounts in October to unload excess inventory as supply-chain bottlenecks have eased. But the bargains weren’t enough to tempt some shoppers as concerns about inflation and the economy continued to mount. Macy’s Inc., Kohl’s Corp. and other chains said sales slowed in October and early November as people delayed holiday purchases, although the business picked up in recent weeks as cold weather blanketed the Northeast and other parts of the country.