Why China will continue to rule iPhone production

4. PLI push?

Early this year, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and the India Cellular and Electronics Association released a vision report to make electronics manufacturing a $300-billion industry by 2026. The plan relies heavily on a jump in mobile phones manufacturing to $120 billion from $30 billion, pushed by the production-linked incentives (PLI) scheme. But there are other realities to contend with, which again point to China’s supremacy. The PLI scheme is seen as a way to attract prominent tech players to make in India. However, last month, former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan argued that the scheme worked against the interests of Indian consumers, and said that while profitable exports were attracting manufacturers, Indian customers were bearing the brunt as they paid higher prices because of tariffs. A Counterpoint report also found that Chinese companies had gained in market share even though local firms that had availed of the PLI scheme lost market share between April-June 2021 and April-June 2022.