Why companies should let employees use their personal smartphones for work

A study to be published in June in the International Journal of Information Management set out to look at what happens when employees supplement their employer-issued IT tools with their own consumer technology. What the study found is that employees reported feeling significantly more empowered and more in control, and said their work improved, compared with employees who used just the company tools. The study also observed a strong correlation between respondents’ feelings of IT empowerment and their perceptions of their own innovativeness.

