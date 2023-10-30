Why did Google not add privacy-focused features to its search engine? Senior Alphabet executive explains
Google's head of search recommended changes to Google Search in response to privacy-focused search engine DuckDuckGo, but the suggestions were rejected.
Google was toying with the idea of adding more privacy-focused features to its search engine that would not track the sites visited by its users, a senior Alphabet executive revealed at the antitrust trial against the company.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message