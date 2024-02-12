Why did Google rename Bard to Gemini? Sundar Pichai said ‘Really made sense to…’
Google CEO Sundar Pichai revealed the reason behind renaming the Bard AI chatbot to Gemini, stating that it reflects Google's approach to building its AI models. The name change allows users to directly interact with the underlying Gemini model.
Google recently announced a number of changes in a blog post, including the renaming of its Bard AI chatbot to Gemini, the launch of a new Gemini app, and the unveiling of its Gemini Ultra large language model bundled with a premium subscription. However, since the announcement, users have been wondering why Google took the drastic step of renaming its popular chatbot to Gemini. Now CEO Sundar Pichai has finally shed some light on the matter in his latest interaction.