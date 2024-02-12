Google recently announced a number of changes in a blog post, including the renaming of its Bard AI chatbot to Gemini , the launch of a new Gemini app, and the unveiling of its Gemini Ultra large language model bundled with a premium subscription. However, since the announcement, users have been wondering why Google took the drastic step of renaming its popular chatbot to Gemini. Now CEO Sundar Pichai has finally shed some light on the matter in his latest interaction.

Revealing the reason behind the name change in an interaction with CNBC, Pichai said, "For us, Gemini is our approach overall in terms of how we are building our most capable and safe AI model and Bard was the most direct way that people could interact with our models so it really made sense to just evolve it to be Gemini because you are talking directly to the underlying Gemini model when you use it."

“I think it will also be the way by which we will keep advancing our models and users can experience it directly, so we thought the name change made sense. "

On Gemini Advanced subscription:

Google also recently unveiled its Gemini Ultra 1.0 language model that can help users handle more complex tasks like coding, logical reasoning, following nuanced instructions and collaborating on creative projects. Bard Advanced is claimed to be the first language model to outperform human experts on MMLU (massive multitask language understanding) tests.

Interestingly, Google decided to go the OpenAI route for its most advanced language model bundling it with a Google One AI Premium Plan at $19.99/month.

Speaking about the Gemini Advanced subscription, Pichai said,

“Gemini Advanced has access to Ultra 1.0 which is our most capable model till date. It just gives you more capabilities, it is particularly good at complex queries, multiturn queries, it has very good workspace integration, it is built from the ground up to be natively multimodal so when you attach images and queries it really shines."

