Why Elon Musk’s quest to revive Twitter is likely to fail

In a best-case scenario, if Twitter were to leverage new products to quadruple its user base to about a billion daily active users—something Mr. Musk has said was his goal, in a leaked slide deck on his plans for the company—and 5% of those users were to opt for such a service, it would mean $4.8 billion a year in revenue. That could be a big bump for Twitter. But it’s worth noting that the history of asking people to pay for access to social networks has seen many attempts, and no company has achieved anywhere near this scale.

{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}