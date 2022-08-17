Why Ether has doubled despite crypto price drop

PoW and PoS are consensus mechanisms, which help miners validate transactions through a process called mining. This requires a lot of computing power, which in turn requires energy, most of which comes from fossil fuels. In the PoW system, miners compete against each other to solve complex cryptographic puzzles to validate transactions, and the first to solve the puzzle wins the reward in the form of new cryptos. PoS limits the number of miners who can compete by adding a set of rules to the system, and requires miners to put up their own ‘stakes’. It requires miners to purchase the native token of the blockchain and whether they’re allowed to mine depends on these stakes. As a result, it reduces the overall impact on the environment, but also creates greater barriers to entry.