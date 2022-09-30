Zero-trust systems can create friction for users and employees, because security is always a balance between giving people the access they need and demanding that they prove their identity. This is also by design, a concept known as the “principle of least privilege," or giving people access only to the things they need, when they need them, and no more. But it runs counter to the priorities of many businesses, which are focused more on maximizing the efficiency of their operations than securing them.

