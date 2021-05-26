Why Facebook, Twitter won’t yet face  a  ban  in India

No. Neither the government, nor the rules have mentioned any ban. In fact, experts say the rules cannot lead to a ban. Non-compliance with the rules only means that social media intermediaries and internet firms won’t get safe harbour protections mentioned in Section 79 of India’s Information Technology (IT) Act. This is the part that protects these companies from being sued for posts, comments and text messages that users send over their platforms. Non-compliance with the IT rules will, at best, mean that these intermediaries will function without safe harbour protections for the time being.