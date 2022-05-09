Why global firms are lining up outside Metaverse

The internet is evolving fast, and today’s version, called Web 2.0, is vastly different from the static web-pages of the 1990s. As metaverse sells itself as a key element of Web 3.0, big technology players are pouring in billions of dollars to offer users the virtual experience, with tech titans such as Meta, Apple and Microsoft all jumping on the bandwagon. As the GlobalData finding shows, many are also weaving it into their interactions with investors eager to pump in money even if they don't completely comprehend it well. Some Indian firms are also experimenting with Metaverse.