Why Google is selling potato chips in Japan

Google Pixel 7 Pro is said to feature a 6.7-inch or 6.8-inch curved LTPO display with an OLED panel. The screen will offer 1440pixel resolution and will support up to 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone will have a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass on the top. The upcoming Pixel Watch is said to come with fitness tracking with Active Zone Minutes, stats, progress, & personal fitness goals along with continuous heart rate tracking, sleep tracking & more. In the images shared by Google, one can see the smartwatch sporting a circular dial with slim bezels and a crown on the right side. It will run on WearOS UI and come with support for Google Assistant, Google Maps, and Google Wallet.