Why Google is selling potato chips in Japan

- Google has announced its Made By Google event for October 6, 2022. At the event, the tech giant is expected to unveil Pixel 7 series phones along with Pixel Watch.
Google is running a quirky marketing campaign in Japan. The company is selling potato chips to select customers in order to promote its upcoming Pixel 7 series. Shared in a Twitter post, the tech giant is offering Google potato chips in four flavors: Snow Cheese in white packaging, Hazel Onion in dark sage packaging, Salty Lemon in yellow packaging, and Obsidian Pepper in black packaging.
These colours and names of the chips are, what reports suggest, similar to the colours of Pixel 7 phone. Teased in May this year, the Snow Cheese resembles the Snow colour of the phone, while the Hazel Onion stands for the Hazel colour. Similarly, the Salty Lemon and Obsidian Pepper represent the Lemongrass and dark obsidian colour variants of the upcoming phone.
The marketing campaign also aims to promote Google’s new Tensor G2 chip which will power the Google Pixel 7 series. Google calls it the “brain" of smartphones and says that it’s “faster, more efficient, and safer."
Meanwhile, Google has announced its Made By Google event for October 6, 2022. At the event, the tech giant is expected to unveil Pixel 7 series phones along with Pixel Watch. Google Pixel 7 series will consist of Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. All three devices have already been showcased at Google I/O event earlier this year. It is also worth noting that Pixel Watch will be the company’s first smartwatch. Rumours around the smartwatch have been doing rounds on the internet for a long time now.
Google Pixel 7 Pro is said to feature a 6.7-inch or 6.8-inch curved LTPO display with an OLED panel. The screen will offer 1440pixel resolution and will support up to 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone will have a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass on the top. The upcoming Pixel Watch is said to come with fitness tracking with Active Zone Minutes, stats, progress, & personal fitness goals along with continuous heart rate tracking, sleep tracking & more. In the images shared by Google, one can see the smartwatch sporting a circular dial with slim bezels and a crown on the right side. It will run on WearOS UI and come with support for Google Assistant, Google Maps, and Google Wallet.
