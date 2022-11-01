Why Google plays down its ad-tech business but is determined to keep it

The Google Network business earns fees from brokering the buying and selling of ads placed on third-party websites—those the company doesn’t own, such as news, sports or lifestyle sites. The company’s major ad-tech tools facilitate these transactions. Its AdMob product is used for mobile sites, while Google AdSense specializes in small sites and Google Ad Manager is generally for large online publishers. Google has said it pays out more than 69% to publishers who use Google Ad Manager when ads are placed through its buying tools.

