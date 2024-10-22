Why Google’s free meal initiative is key to employee engagement, CEO Sundar Pichai explains
Sundar Pichai explained that Google's free meal policy is designed to enhance collaboration and innovation among employees, positioning it as a strategic investment. Despite some cutbacks, the company maintains a competitive benefits package that attracts top talent.
Google CEO Sundar Pichai has shed light on the true purpose behind the company’s famous free meal policy, revealing it is more than just a perk for employees. Speaking on Bloomberg’s The David Rubenstein Show, Pichai explained that these communal meals foster collaboration and innovation, making them an integral part of Google's culture (via NDTV).