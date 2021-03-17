Why India needs to look east at Taiwan

BENGALURU :
Hardly any developed country has come out of the pandemic-stricken year that was 2020 with its leadership or the reputation of its public healthcare system still intact. One exception is Taiwan, which remarkably had among the lowest number of covid cases in the world—at under 1,000—without resorting to a lockdown for a single day.
As far back as December 2019, Taiwan’s surveillance of Chinese internet chat conversations discovered that there was a mysterious viral outbreak in Wuhan. Its public disease control apparatus was thus primed to quickly put in place strict travel restrictions and also rigorously monitor quarantines, which included tracking via mobile phones. Through its “Taiwan Can Help" programme, the country’s health professionals then started to advise other countries. When the world was short of masks, the country’s renowned factories shifted gears quickly and donated 10 million surgical masks.
