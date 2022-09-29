Why India wants its home-grown navigation tech on phones

Navigation apps and mobiles in India typically use Global Positioning System (GPS), owned by the US government and operated by the US Air Force. According to a Reuters report, India wants to reduce its dependence on such technology from foreign countries. The use of GPS could be prevented due to geopolitics. In 1999, the US refused an Indian request for GPS data to track Pakistani troops in Kargil. Ever since, Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) has been working on Navigation with Indian Constellation, or NavIC. China, the EU, Japan and Russia already have their own navigation systems.