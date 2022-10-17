Why iPhone 14 may be in short supply for Indians

Apple was planning to use state-funded YMTC's NAND flash memory chips as early as this year, Nikkei said, citing people familiar with the matter. The chips were initially planned to be used only for iPhones sold in the Chinese market. With the new sanctions by the US government, the company has put on hold the plans, impacting iPhones' shipment and sales in other countries. This is likely to impact the Indian market as well. Already, some iPhone 14 units are already shipping very late to customers.