Why iPhone 18 launch schedule could work in Apple's favour: 3 big reasons

Apple launches all of its mainline iPhones in September. This has been the case for several generations now, and September has become synonymous with iPhone launches in the tech world. However, according to recent reports, this may no longer be the case, starting with the iPhone 18 series.

This is because, as per popular insiders with accurate records like Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple may launch the iPhone 18 Pro models and the iPhone 18 Air in September of 2026, while potentially choosing to launch the base iPhone 18 alongside the iPhone 18e in the spring of 2027. This would mean there would be around a six-month difference between the two launches.

This could suddenly shake up Apple's iPhone launch strategy. That being said, this could end up being a positive move for Apple, and there are several reasons why.

Android manufacturers have their launches spread out Think about it, manufacturers like Samsung always space out their phone launches, with the Galaxy S series launching in the early part of the year and the Z foldable launches in the middle. This keeps the brand in the news consistently. Similarly, Apple could be using this strategy to maintain news and coverage all year round, and this could end up being beneficial for the company.

The upgrades could be more meaningful When you think about it, the base iPhone models have always been lacking compared to the Pro and Pro Max, and Apple has been deliberately making these distinctions. However, some distinctions are quite significant, including Apple still shipping 60Hz panels on base iPhones.

Now, a popular theory floating around suggests that Apple hasn't been able to include higher refresh rate panels in its vanilla models because there are only enough high refresh rate panels for the Pro models, and there are simply not enough to be included in all iPhones. If Apple spreads out the launch and launches the base models a few months after the Pro model launch, it could give Apple enough time to sort out its supply chain and ensure that all models bring big upgrades.

