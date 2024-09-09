Why is iPhone 16 launch called It’s Glowtime? Apple Event theme explained
Apple's annual iPhone launch event, 'It’s Glowtime,' takes place today in Cupertino. The name suggests upcoming Siri features, although many AI enhancements won't debut until next year. The event is crucial for showcasing Apple's commitment to artificial intelligence.
Apple is all set to hold its annual iPhone launch event at Cupertino-California based headquarters today.However, the event dubbed ‘It’s Glowtime' has left an imprint among social media users worldwide, leading them to suspect why the Tim Cook led company chose to go with this name for its iPhone 16 unveiling.