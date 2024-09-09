Apple's annual iPhone launch event, 'It’s Glowtime,' takes place today in Cupertino. The name suggests upcoming Siri features, although many AI enhancements won't debut until next year. The event is crucial for showcasing Apple's commitment to artificial intelligence.

Apple is all set to hold its annual iPhone launch event at Cupertino-California based headquarters today.However, the event dubbed 'It's Glowtime' has left an imprint among social media users worldwide, leading them to suspect why the Tim Cook led company chose to go with this name for its iPhone 16 unveiling.

Why is Apple iPhone 16 launch event called ‘It’s Glowtime'? Apple has a history of using cryptic event names and graphics to give its loyal fan base a hint of what is to come. As usual, the company has been tight-lipped about its event naming scheme, and things only become clearer when the event officially begins.

This year, however, the meaning behind 'It's glowtime' may be easier to decipher than in previous years. The colours around the Apple logo in the 'It's Glowtime' poster are similar to those of the Siri voice assistant, suggesting that it's a prelude to the new Siri features that could be teased during the launch ceremony.

Notably, Apple first announced the introduction of Apple Intelligence (read AI) features in iOS 18 during the WWDC 2024 event. During the event, Apple also announced that it would be redesigning Siri to make the voice assistant more "natural, contextual and personal" and provide a simpler and faster user experience. Siri is also getting a design overhaul, with glowing lights wrapping around the edge of the user's screen when the voice assistant is active.

Will revamped Siri be part of iPhone 16 series at launch? A report by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has stated that many of Apple's new generative AI backed features includes Siri revamp won't be available during iPhone 16 launch and will only be available by next year. He states that Apple Intelligence features at launch will be limited to summmarizing messagesand notifications instead of matching the top end AI features offered by its rivals like Galaxy S24 or Pixel 9 Pro.

Despite the delays, Gurman states that the event today will mark a major step in helping Apple prove to its consumers and the Wall Street that it's now a major player in the field of artificial intelligence.