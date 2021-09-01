Why is S. Korea’s new anti-Google law important?

In October last year, a group of 15 startups approached the Competition Commission of India (CCI) to discuss these issues. On 11 November, the CCI wrote to 17 startups, asking questions about their partnerships with the Play Store, possible repercussions on the ecosystem if Google abuses market dominance and more. Recent documents unearthed as part of an antitrust lawsuit accusing Google of abusing monopoly power in the US alleged that the company had offered Netflix “significantly reduced revenue share" in order to keep the company from using alternative payment systems.