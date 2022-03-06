Why is workplace technology so much harder to use than personal technology?

Third, with consumer IT, the services are, for the most part, “point" solutions, with a single purpose. Imagine traveling to another city to see your favorite band. When you book a flight with a particular airline, you select your preferred flight and enter your name, address, phone numbers and credit-card details to make the purchase, unless you are a regular flier with the airline and this information is already stored. Choose another airline, and all this data will have to be rekeyed. When you book the hotel room, you do it all again. Then the tickets to the concert will have to be reserved, restaurants booked, and that taxi to the airport hailed, all via different apps and interfaces.