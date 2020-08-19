Why IT giant Oracle is interested in TikTok

TikTok could spearhead a resurgence for the division, giving Oracle information about consumers that would be useful to advertisers, and also offer a platform where those clients could run their ads -- dramatically simplifying the process. ByteDance would still control TikTok’s European business, so Oracle wouldn’t have to worry about GDPR, but it would face all the other challenges of running a social-media company, including having to remove inflammatory and violent content and answering to U.S. lawmakers increasingly worried about consumer privacy and social-media disinformation. The company has little experience in this area and may face a more hostile administration if Trump loses re-election after Oracle secures a TikTok deal.