Why Log4Shell is the worst security issue in a decade

There’s not much regular users need to do. But Minecraft players will have to ensure that they are on the newest client of the game that consists of a fix for the issue. For corporations, a patch was issued for the vulnerability on 13 December, and technology teams will have to ensure that this is incorporated in their systems. However, security researchers have warned that there could potentially be millions of servers and websites that are affected by the vulnerability, so it will be a while before everyone is secured.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}