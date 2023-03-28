Why nobody wants to revamp Mumbai’s slums10 min read . Updated: 28 Mar 2023, 11:10 PM IST
Slum redevelopment has become a risky, tardy and messy affair
Dinesh Shinde and his friends often meet in the evenings at Golibar Colony, a 130-acre slum cluster in suburban Mumbai. Having lived in 150-200 sq ft tenements all their lives, their conversations inevitably touch on their most pressing problem: how much longer do they have to wait to move into homes in proper buildings. Homes with an address that can help them avail a bank loan, get married or find a better job and facilitate admission for their children in good schools.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×